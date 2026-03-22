The future of Hubert Davis as head coach of the North Carolina men’s basketball team is in flux following the Tar Heels’ first-round exit from the NCAA Tournament earlier this week. For now, no decision has been made on his future with the program.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel believes it’s likely there will be a new coach in Davis’ seat in 2026. Though, it appears nothing is set in stone entering the final day of the tournament’s opening weekend.

“His return as North Carolina’s coach remains unlikely,” Thamel told Rece Davis on Sunday during ESPN College GameDay. “The timing and the mechanics of that expected departure are still being hashed out.”

Thamel explained North Carolina’s women’s team is currently hosting an NCAA sub-regional during the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Once that’s up, UNC’s administrators are expected to ramp up talks with Davis about the direction of the program. Thamel previously noted that no decision was expected to come until sometime next week.

“As we said yesterday, there’s not an expectation that UNC is going to fire Hubert Davis,” Thamel continued. “I’ve been told that some type of orchestrated resignation has been discussed and is a potential outcome here for Hubert Davis and UNC.

“Davis did meet with the Tar Heel team yesterday. He did not tip his hand or give any clarity on the future. So for now, the Hubert Davis watch continues.”