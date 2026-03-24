Although he has spoken with members of the North Carolina staff, Roy Williams is “not talking about what’s going on” regarding Hubert Davis, he told WRAL-TV’s Brian Murphy. Davis’ future remains squarely in flux, as Inside Carolina has reported.

Williams told Murphy that he would talk about “golf or polo,” but not the situation involving Davis. The North Carolina head coach’s status has been in question following a first-round loss to VCU in the NCAA Tournament, which saw the Tar Heels’ 19-point lead disappear. It became the largest comeback in Round of 64 history.

While speaking with Murphy, Williams confirmed he had conversations with staff members at UNC. He also said, with a laugh, “I don’t know anything and don’t want to talk to anybody,” when asked about the Davis situation.

Spoke briefly with former UNC coach Roy Williams, who told me he'd talk about "golf or polo, but I'm not talking about what's going on." Says he's talked with staff. "I don't know anything and don't want to talk to anybody," he said with a laugh about Hubert Davis situation. — Brian Murphy (@murphsturph) March 24, 2026

Davis previously served on Williams’ staff as an assistant from 2012-21, when he took over for the legendary UNC head coach. The Tar Heels made a run to the national championship in 2021-22 during Davis’ first season at the helm and took down Duke twice during Mike Krzyzewski’s final season, including his last game during the Final Four. However, it’s been an up-and-down go since.

Davis has a 125-54 overall record as the head coach at his alma mater, including a 68-30 mark in ACC play. UNC has made the last three NCAA tournaments, including a Sweet Sixteen berth in 2024, after missing the big dance entirely in 2023. That was one year after the Tar Heels’ run to the national title game.

North Carolina was the last team in the field in 2025 and was a No. 6 seed this past season. However, the Tar Heels – down star freshman Caleb Wilson due to a season-ending injury – saw their second-half lead disappear as part of a historic VCU comeback in the Round of 64. That led to questions about whether Davis would be back in 2026-27, and there have been a variety of opinions about his future.

Former North Carolina star Larry Brown was among the voices to weigh in on the situation. In a statement to CBS’ Seth Davis, he called for “patience” regarding what’s next for Davis and the program.

“I understand why North Carolina fans were disappointed with our loss to VCU, but people should remember that when Caleb Wilson was healthy, this team beat Ohio State, Kansas, Duke and Virginia and Kentucky on the road,” Brown’s statement read. If Caleb did not get injured, this team might be in the Sweet Sixteen.

“I believe Hubert Davis is the type of person and coach who should continue to lead our program. We have a great recruiting class on the way, and many of the current players want to stay to play for Hubert. I call on the North Carolina administration to do the right thing and allow Hubert to continue serving as coach.”