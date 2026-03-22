Amid rampant speculation about Hubert Davis‘ future as North Carolina’s head men’s basketball coach following a second-straight one-and-done NCAA Tournament exit, Monday’s scheduled season finale episode of the “Hubert Davis Live!” radio show has been postponed, according to UNC play-by-play announcer Jones Angell.

Davis’ job status has been a hot topic around Chapel Hill in the days after sixth-seeded North Carolina was bounced from the 2026 NCAA Tournament following Thursday’s 82-78 overtime loss to 11th-seeded VCU. It marked the first time the Tar Heels were eliminated in the Round of 64 in back-to-back seasons in program history.

Tomorrow’s scheduled season finale of the “Hubert Davis Live!” radio show has been postponed.



We will communicate any future scheduling updates. pic.twitter.com/VbAZwxt4pe — Jones Angell (@JonesAngell) March 22, 2026

On3 insider Pete Nakos reported “conversations remain ongoing around Hubert Davis’ future at North Carolina, and no final decision has been reached,” in a Sunday afternoon update on X/Twitter. Nakos added the Tar Heels would be responsible for a $5.3 million buyout if the program elected to move on from Davis, who just wrapped his fifth season as UNC’s head coach after succeeding legendary coach Roy Williams in 2021.

Hubert Davis hot seat rumors: ESPN insider Pete Thamel reveals UNC coach return ‘remains unlikely’

Earlier Sunday, ESPN’s Pete Thamel suggested Davis’ return as North Carolina’s head coach “remains unlikely” during a mid-morning hit on ESPN College GameDay, though “the timing and the mechanics of that expected departure are still being hashed out.”

“As we said yesterday, there’s not an expectation that UNC is going to fire Hubert Davis,” Thamel continued. “I’ve been told that some type of orchestrated resignation has been discussed and is a potential outcome here for Hubert Davis and UNC. Davis did meet with the Tar Heel team yesterday. He did not tip his hand or give any clarity on the future. So for now, the Hubert Davis watch continues.”

Outgoing UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham addressed the speculation surrounding Davis’ status with the team in a Saturday conversation with CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, explaining “the Tar Heels’ administration, including the Chancellor, is evaluating all aspects of the school’s basketball program and will continue to have discussions over the coming days.”

North Carolina (24-9, 12-6 ACC) is coming off a second consecutive one-and-done NCAA Tournament exit and is just 47-23 the past two seasons since making the Sweet 16 in 2024. Davis has a career 125-54 record as head coach and advanced to the 2022 national championship game in his first season after succeeding Williams as head coach. But the program took a turn the very next season when the Tar Heels missed the 2023 NCAA Tournament and infamously declined a NIT appearance after opening the 2022-23 season as the preseason No. 1-ranked team.

— On3’s Barkley Truax contributed to this report.