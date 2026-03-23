The future of Hubert Davis as the head coach of North Carolina is in flux after consecutive first-round exits from the NCAA Tournament. The Tar Heels fell to VCU 92-78

ESPN’s Seth Greenberg believes UNC will want to “modernize” the program this offseason. Greenberg’s expectation is that Davis won’t want to be apart of the makeover, which would make the Carolina job by far the hottest opening this offseason if that’s the case. However, Greenberg pushed back on how interested some of the top coaches in the industry would be if Davis and UNC move on.

“I don’t think it’s as attractive — It sounds silly,” Greenberg said. “But it’s not as overly attractive as people are thinking,” Greenberg said.

He cited Todd Golden, Dan Hurley and Nate Oats as some possible names to consider if the job opens up. Signing someone like Golden or Hurley would mean signing one of the two most recent national championship-winning head coach, but would UNC accept their “antics,” as Greenberg put it?

“I just think that if you have a program, you’re always going to be compared to the firm. That’s what I call North Carolina, the firm. Back in the day, it’s just the most buttoned down thing you’ve ever seen. They’re so tied into the Carolina family. It would be such a culture shock to someone to go in and say, ‘We’re changing everything, because that’s what you have to do.’

“In a lot of ways, you’ve got to go in and change everything about the program, and inject an energy, enthusiasm, a mindset, branding. You almost have to rebrand Carolina basketball into the current college athletics and college basketball.”

During the 2025-26 season, Hubert Davis’ entire coaching staff consisted of former North Carolina players. Greenberg believes it’s time for a reboot because the business of college athletics is in a completely different space than it was when Davis took over the program five years ago.

“You’ve got to modernize your approach of player acquisition, retention and everything that surrounds the program,” Greenberg said. “I think they’re going to go with a younger guy, a successful guy. … I think the next generation of young great coaches, which we have a lot of guys, you’ve got to have someone who could go toe to toe with Jon Scheyer in recruiting, and you have to have someone who can go toe to toe in the North Carolina-Duke rivalry.”

For now, Hubert Davis remains the UNC head coach. But that won’t stop fans from envisioning what a Todd Golden, Dan Hurley or Nate Oats run in Chapel Hill would possibly look like.