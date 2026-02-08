Hubert Davis on Seth Trimble’s game-winner vs. Duke: ‘The perfect person at the right time’

On Saturday, North Carolina guard Seth Trimble nailed a game-winning 3-pointer against Duke with 0.4 seconds left on the game clock. After the game, North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis raved about the senior standout.

“He was the one. Because, during this time of NIL and transfer portal, having a kid as accomplished as Seth to stay at one school for four years — that shot was made by the perfect person at the right time,” Davis said. “He’s deserving of being remembered forever because of the commitment and the devotion that he’s made to his teammates, to this program, to this university, to his community. Couldn’t have gone to a better person. I’m so proud and so happy for him.”

In the modern landscape of college basketball, Trimble has taken an unusual career path. He received sparse minutes as true freshman in the 2022-23 season, contributing whenever possible.

Instead of transferring, he stepped into a slightly larger role his sophomore season, averaging 5.2 points per game. By his junior year, Trimble was a team leader and instrumental to the Tar Heels’ success.

With three years of experience in North Carolina’s system, Trimble was poised for a spectacular senior campaign. Then, disaster struck in November when Trimble suffered a broken arm during a freak accident in the weight room.

Trimble’s injury forced him to miss North Carolina’s first nine games of the season. Now, Trimble is making the most of his opportunities. He’s scored double figures in all but two of his appearances this season.

His game-winner against Duke was the culmination of four years of grueling work. Hubert Davis couldn’t be prouder of Seth Trimble.

“He should be celebrated,” Davis said. “What he’s meant to me, what he’s meant to this team and this program, the commitment that he has for this place. … he’ll be remembered for the rest of his life in Carolina history. And, I couldn’t think of a better person to have that with.”

In the win, Trimble 16 points and three steals, while shooting 5-7 from the field. He is averaging 14.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game this season.

With the win, North Carolina improved to 19-4 overall and 7-3 in conference play. The Tar Heels will look to build on their momentum as they square off against Miami on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will air live on ESPN.