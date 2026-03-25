Hubert Davis releases statement following firing from North Carolina

The Hubert Davis era is officially over in Chapel Hill. North Carolina announced the firing of their head coach on Tuesday after five seasons in charge. Somebody new will be leading the Tar Heels come the 2026-2027 season. One of the best jobs in college basketball is officially open.

Before fully moving on, a statement has come from Davis. He expressed his desire to continue coaching at North Carolina, even through the struggles. But he took time to thank a bunch of people involved with him being UNC’s head coach before opening the door for him to be on the sidelines again soon.

“Tonight, I was let go by the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill,” Davis said. “My desire was to continue to coach here. This opportunity has truly been such a blessing. I thank Jesus literally every day for giving me the opportunity, relationships and experiences with the kids and my staff. I am very proud of what we were able to accomplish together. My goal is to coach again in the very near future.”