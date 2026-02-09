Hubert Davis reveals he's had communication with Jon Scheyer after UNC court storm vs. Duke

North Carolina defeated rival Duke in epic fashion on Saturday, with Seth Trimble hitting the go-ahead triple with 0.4 seconds remaining on the clock to win the game 71-68. Shortly after, UNC fans stormed the court, something that head coach Hubert Davis was asked about on Monday.

The court storming was premature, as there was still time left on the clock. Fans had to be cleared from the floor before the final buzzer, and they then re-stormed the court again when the game officially went final.

After the game, Duke head coach Jon Scheyer was not happy. He claimed that he had staff members punched in the face during the chaos.

In his weekly ACC zoom on Monday morning, Davis was pressed about those comments from Scheyer. Simply put, the UNC head coach shared he’s talked with Scheyer and left it at that.

“Yeah, I have. I’ve had communication with Jon (Scheyer),” Davis said on Monday.

Davis stands behind UNC AD Bubba Cunningham on court storming

Of course, UNC was fined by the ACC for what went down in the Dean Dome. The Tar Heels were hit with a $50,000 fine for violating the league’s event security policy.

Davis was later asked if there was anything that could be done to better protect the safety of players and staffs during court stormings. Davis referred back to UNC Athletics Director Bubba Cunningham, who publicly apologized to Duke immediately after the incident on Saturday.

“I feel comfortable with the comments that Bubba (Cunningham) made after the game,” said Davis. “I’d like to stand by his comments.”

Next up for UNC is a two-game week that starts with a trip to Miami on Tuesday. They’ll then return home to host Pitt on Saturday before another rivalry game next week on the road at NC State. UNC and Duke will meet again to end the regular season on March 7.