Jay Williams questions North Carolina's blue blood status amid recent failures

ESPN’s Jay Williams questioned North Carolina’s blue blood status amid their recent NCAA Tournament failures, including failing to make the Sweet 16 this year. In fact, there are questions about head coach Hubert Davis‘ future.

“There’s no question it’s North Carolina,” Williams said on First Take. “And I’m saying this growing up as a North Carolina fan, like if North Carolina didn’t have that logo, I’m not sure we’d be talking about them as a blue blood over the last five years, since COVID. Relevancy is currency, and I can make a case that they’re not a top five current relevant team in college basketball right now, which is crazy when you think about this. Is a brand that some of the most elite elite of the elite have worn, from Michael Jordan to Vince Carter to Jerry Stackhouse. I mean, the last time they had a top five pick was in 2005. Now they’ll have one issue with Caleb Wilson.”

Williams even had five teams at the ready that are more blue blooded than North Carolina. Included on that list? Rival Duke.

“Let me give you a list of my top five most relevant college basketball brands right now, in the last five years since COVID,” Williams said. “Number one, UConn, back to back titles. Dan Hurley, a personality that extends and it kind of epitomizes what college basketball is. Duke you can make a case. Hey, number one recruiting class, three out of four years with another number one recruiting class last year, back to back national players of the year, Cooper Flagh, Cameron Boozer this year.

North Carolina losing relevance?

“Kansas. I mean, you talk about conference dominance. Bill Self has won the conference tournament, conference regular season in the Big 12, the best conference in America, 13 years straight, 13 years straight. And by the way, going to have a top three pick and Darryn Peterson this year. Houston, where does Houston come from? Well, Houston, since they entered the Big 12 in the last couple years have dominated, multiple number one seeds, and by the way, a number two seed again this year in Houston, will they have a chance to compete for another Final Four. And then Kentucky, I’m just going to give Kentucky praise for the fact it’s Big Blue Nation. It’s the largest social media platform outside of Duke to pay attention to in college basketball. Mark Pope is struggling a little bit in year two. They should have had a chance to get to the Final Four this year, they under achieved.”

In fact, Florida, who had a disappointing tournament, is more relevant than North Carolina right now, per Williams. Unlike North Carolina, Florida actually just won a national title within the last season and has a more upward trajectory.

“But to me, I can make a case that Florida is more relevant of a program than North Carolina right now,” Williams said. “I can make a case that Gonzaga is more relevant of a program than North Carolina right now. I’m not saying historically in the last 100 years, but in the last five years … you’re damn right. I’m gonna make that case.”