Joe Lunardi explains how loss to Miami hurts North Carolina's NCAA Tournament seeding

Just three days after No. 14 North Carolina knocked off No. 4 Duke at the buzzer in Chapel Hill, the Tar Heels felt the other end of a court storm when they fell to Miami 75-66 Tuesday night.

It appeared as if the victory over the rival Blue Devils would boost North Carolina‘s seed projection for the NCAA Tournament, but the loss to Miami hindered that just a bit. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi discussed the Tar Heels’ NCAAT seeding fortunes during halftime of Wednesday night’s game between No. 14 Florida and Georgia.

“Carolina, yesterday, was 16th on the seed list, meaning they were the weakest of the number four (seeds). The loss, combined with another win elsewhere, put the Tar Heels at No. 21 today, so that is actually the top of the six (seed) line,” Lunardi explained.

“They only fell about a seed’s worth of slots. But because of the intricacies of the seed list, they become the best No. 6. I was a little uncomfortable with them as a four (seed) to begin with. They have the resume, to some extent. They have the wins of a four, but not the metrics, the NETs in the high 20s, Ken Pom, strength of record, those things. Long way to go, of course, but I think ultimately you’ll see Carolina enter March Madness as a five.”

Hubert Davis claims loss to Miami wasn’t due to Duke ‘hangover’

North Carolina shot just 40% from the field in the loss to Miami, including an abysmal 30% from three-point range (8-27). It was a rough game for star freshman Caleb Wilson as well. Wilson scored just 12 points on 4-10 shooting, marking his least amount of points scored in a game this season. Prior to the matchup against the Hurricanes, Wilson had scored at least 20 points in seven of his last eight games.

The Tar Heels trailed by just three points at halftime, but were outscored 32-26 in the second half. Although they played much worse than they did against Duke, Carolina head coach Hubert Davis didn’t think to loss was due to a ‘hangover’ from that emotional victory.

“I just, respectfully, disagree with the (idea of) a hangover. I just, I don’t believe in that. But you are right, the energy, effort, loose balls up in the air, on the ground, Miami was getting them. And so rebounding is something that we’ve talked, talk about every day, and talk specifically over the last five games, heading into this game, that we’ve got to be better rebounding the basketball.

“We got out rebounded, I think by six, we talked about taking care of the basketball, and not just turnovers, but also shot selection. I count that as turnovers. And I think just small discipline and detailed plays — I think that’s what you’re talking about, out of sorts — that wasn’t there consistently today as well.”

Trying to avoid one loss turning into two, Carolina is back on action on Saturday against 9-16 (2-10) Pittsburgh.