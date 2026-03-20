John Henson rips UNC for first-round NCAA Tournament loss to VCU: 'Some questions have to be answered'

North Carolina‘s blown 19-point lead against VCU means the Tar Heels are heading back to Chapel Hill earlier than anticipated. Now set to begin their offseason — could there be some changes made to the program before next season?

Tar Heels alum John Henson pointed out that the loss will likely leave a bad taste in UNC fan’s mouths for the entire offseason. He was critical of his alma mater, saying there was a lack of composure throughout the Rams comeback.

“This is a bad loss,” Henson said on CBS Sports HQ. “And you know, there’s gonna be some questions around Chapel Hill right now, losing like this — there’s gonna be some noise. This is a loss that the fans are going to remember, and some questions have to be answered toward the end of the season (with) what happened. Up 19 (points) against VCU, you shouldn’t lose this game.”

North Carolina led for 34:46 of game time and were +5 on the rebound margins. They led VCU in assists, fast break points, steals and second-chance points. Still, the Tar Heels collapsed down the stretch.

They entered halftime leading by 11 and were subsequently outscored 54-39 in the second half and overtime. VCU’s bench also outscored UNC’s 42-7 thanks to a 34-point performance from Terrence Hill Jr. He finished with five rebounds and five assists, and also hit 7-10 of his 3-point attempts on the night.

“When they were running their offense, they just weren’t getting good shots, they weren’t turning the corner. It was almost like they were flustered,” Henson said. “They didn’t know what to do. And Hill Jr just kept coming and kept getting layups and kept getting good shots. Just credit to VCU, man. Carolina, total collapse down the stretch.”

What this loss means for Carolina moving forward remains to be seen. Since taking the job in 2021, he’s lead UNC to one Final Four and has amassed a 125–54 (.698) record in five seasons.