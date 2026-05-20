Jordon Hudson demands CBS News release 'unedited footage' of controversial 2025 Bill Belichick interview

Jordon Hudson, the 25-year-old girlfriend of North Carolina head football coach Bill Belichick, has called out CBS News in a new Instagram reel posted to her personal account. Hudson, who has been in a public relationship with Belichick for several years, demanded the embattled TV network release the unedited transcript and footage of their disastrous 2025 interview.

“Release the unedited transcript. Release the unedited footage,” Hudson wrote over a clip of CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil pledging transparency Jan. 1 in his first show leading the network’s evening newscast. “Holding you to it.” Dokoupil was also the CBS reporter who interviewed Belichick in the now-infamous CBS Sunday Morning from April 2025 in which CBS cameras showed Hudson attempting to exert control over what was being discussed.

Hudson’s Instagram reel also includes a clip of Belichick’s recent interview with FOX News anchor Sean Hannity in which the six-time Super Bowl champion called out CBS News for “deceptively” editing that same CBS Sunday Morning interview. The conversation with Hannity was on this week’s episode of his podcast Hang Out with Sean Hannity, where the FOX News host first broached the topic.

“By the way, like CBS, I was stunned at how horribly you were treated,” Hannity told Belichick. “I couldn’t believe it. I was stunned. I hope you sue ’em.”

Belichick’s CBS interview – which was part of the plan to promote his book The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football – went viral last Spring after cameras showed Hudson — 50 years Belichick’s junior — trying to shut down a question from Dokoupil about how they met.

“I couldn’t believe it either,” Belichick told Hannity. “Well, you know, as we’ve seen recently, there have been more editing problems. And they go back to over a couple years, multiple examples of editing and interview process and all that. I thought that the interview I had with them was done very deceptively.”

Although Belichick didn’t elaborate on his editing accusations, the 74-year-old did reveal he’s requested a transcript of the interview, which the network has reportedly declined.

“Kind of confused about their, some of the things that they say they are,” Belichick said. “But I don’t really see them living up to the trust that they talk about.”

Days later, TMZ exposed how Hudson stormed off the CBS set, delaying the shoot for nearly 30 minutes. The CBS situation set off a series of exposés about Hudson’s troubling behavior in and around the North Carolina football program ahead of Belichick’s first season in Chapel Hill.

— On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed this report.