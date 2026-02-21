With Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar out on Tuesday, North Carolina suffered a blowout loss to NC State. That game, along with Wilson’s long-term injury, could impact UNC’s seeding in the NCAA Tournament, and selection committee chair Keith Gill explained how.

Wilson suffered a hand injury, which will keep him out indefinitely, while Veesaar missed two games with a lower body injury in addition to an illness. He made his return Sunday against Syracuse.

But injuries have been a problem throughout college basketball this year, which is why Gill said the committee has had to put everything into context. With regard to Wilson and Veesaar’s absences against NC State, in particular, he said that is part of the evaluation process.

“It’s a great question because the context matters,” Gill said Sunday on the CBS reveal show after announcing the current Top 16 seeds. “We’re trying to really have a nuanced evaluation of wins and losses, so player availability is really important.

“Your two best scorers aren’t in the game; that’s going to impact it vs. the teams that beat that team with those players available. I do think it’s impactful. We’ve seen it up and down the seed line so far. It’s impacted us a lot this year.”

Wilson was in the midst of an impressive freshman season at the time of his injury. Across 24 games, he was averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks – leading North Carolina in all four categories. His 2.7 assists per game also put him second on the roster behind Kyan Evans.

A timeline is for Wilson’s return is uncertain after UNC said he would be out indefinitely. However, the former Five Star Plus+ recruit said he plans on coming back at some point.

“I am grateful for whatever God is trying to tell me through this injury!!!” Wilson said via X. “I will be back Tarheel Nation… I LOVE THIS TEAM AND PROGRAM #StayTuned”

North Carolina’s loss to NC State marked the program’s second in three games. That includes a loss to Miami, which was the game in which Caleb Wilson got hurt. He returned to the game in the second half, though, after heading to the locker room.

Entering Saturday, UNC sat at 20-6 overall and 8-5 in ACC play. On3’s James Fletcher III also had the Tar Heels projected as a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament, according to his most recent Bracketology.