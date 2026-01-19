LSU transfer running back Kaleb Jackson is committing to North Carolina via the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3 has learned. He’s spent the past three seasons in Baton Rouge. Over the course of his time with the Tigers, he’s amassed 82 carries for 331 yards and four touchdowns.

Jackson played high school football at Liberty Magnet High School (Baton Rouge, LA), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 189 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

Moreover, Jackson was rated as a three-star prospect in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Rankings. He was the No. 959 overall recruit, and the No. 83 overall running back available after entering their name into the portal before committing to a new beginning. You can check out the full rankings HERE to see where each athlete slots in.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal lasted 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16. Players have had just over two weeks to enter the portal, but they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, which varies throughout the sport.

Meanwhile, Clemson transfer OL Rowan Byrne has signed with North Carolina, On3’s Pete Nakos reports. Byrne played just two snaps in just one game (Furman) across his redshirt season in 2025.

Prior to enrolling at Clemson, Byrne was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 633 overall player in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 53 OL in his class and the No. 2 overall player from the state of New York, hailing from Iona Preparatory School.

Byrne joins a North Carolina program that finished with a 4-8 (2-6) record in its first season under legendary former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Heading into year two of the Belichick era, the Tar Heels brought on former Arkansas/Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino as their new offensive coordinator.

“We are fortunate to add an elite coaching talent in Bobby to our staff,” Belichick said via a press release. “He brings an extensive background and a proven record of success on offense at every level of football. Bobby has consistently built great offenses everywhere he has been, and we look forward to having him work with our program.”

