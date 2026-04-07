North Carolina guard Luka Bogavac is expected to return to the Tar Heels in 2026-27, according to a report from TarHeel247. His decision comes after UNC announced Michael Malone as the program’s next head coach.

Bogavac was a key contributor for North Carolina as a freshman this past season. He started 21 out of his 33 appearances while averaging 9.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He turned in his biggest performance during the ACC Tournament by putting up 20 points in a 67-63 victory over Clemson in Charlotte.

Bogavac, a native of Montenegro, played for the SC Derby club before signing with North Carolina this year. He then received NCAA clearance, paving the way for him to suit up for the Tar Heels in 2025-26.

Luka Bogavac was part of a recruiting class that ranked No. 14 in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Ranking. That group included Five Star Plus+ forward Caleb Wilson, who was North Carolina’s leading scorer before an injury ended his season.

North Carolina went 24-9 overall this season, including 12-6 in ACC play. The Tar Heels entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 6 seed, but saw their 19-point lead evaporate against VCU as the Rams pulled off the biggest comeback in Round of 64 history.

From there, UNC weighed Davis’ future as head coach as rumors swirled about whether he’d be back in 2026-27. Days after the season-ending loss, North Carolina announced Davis’ departure as head coach, kicking off a coaching search for one of the coveted jobs in college basketball.

On April 7, the day the transfer portal window opened for men’s basketball, UNC announced Malone as its next head coach. He last coached at the college level in 2001 as an assistant at Manhattan, but will now get ready to take over in Chapel Hill.

“Michael was the first coach we engaged with as part of the search process because of his reputation as a selfless teacher and innovator who brings an incredible ability to connect with players and get the absolute best out of those he mentors,” said North Carolina executive associate athletics director Steve Newmark in a statement.

“He is a brilliant coach who will deliver a modern and disciplined approach to leading our men’s basketball program, which is critical in the current landscape of college athletics. Carolina basketball is unique and special – and we have hired a leader well-suited to continuing our championship tradition.”