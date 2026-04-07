Michael Malone spells out how Antawn Jamison, Danny Green motivate him to connect to Carolina Family

For the first time in a long time, UNC has gone outside the Carolina Family to find a head coach. Michael Malone takes over with little to no connection to the program. Malone has not been in college basketball since 1999, spending the last two-plus decades in the NBA. So, there is certainly going to be a phase of getting to know each other.

Carolina legends already appear to be bought in on Malone, though. He mentioned three names specifically, one of which, Antawn Jamison, was on the search committee. Getting the Tar Heels back to national prominence is objective No. 1 for them, and Malone made sure he is aware of such.

“I coached Antawn Jamison and Danny Green in Cleveland for 26 games and 21 games,” Malone said. “Think about that. I didn’t coach them for five, six seasons — 26 games. And Antawn Jamison, all these years later, remembers our time together and not only my ability as a coach but how I carried myself and how I demanded and kept guys accountable. That stuck with him. So, I see Danny Green — I was working for ESPN this year and we were together a couple of times.

“Just that connection and then what I’ve always marveled for is for players to show up today to introduce themselves to a new coach they don’t even know. Tyler Hansbrough grabbed me by the arm, said, ‘I’m so happy you’re here. I know we’re going to play hard and we’re going to be tough.’ That’s not lost on me. That means the world to me.”

Those types of guys are part of the motivation behind Malone getting settled into the Carolina Family. A lot of coaches say they want former players back inside the program. Malone revealed it as a point of emphasis, though. He wants to set the standard high for current players before passing on the same mindset to guys down the road.

“I challenged the former players that were in my office,” Malone said. “‘Yes, I know I’m not a guy that’s been here before. But I want to do everything I can to make sure the former players are coming back.’ Because they said to me, ‘It’s not like it used to be.’ So, one of my goals — not just on the court, wins and losses — how can I strengthen that family atmosphere and get guys coming back? And help pay it forward because you always want to pay it forward to the guys that are coming next after you. I think we’re going to have a great chance to do that.”

Malone will need to get to work right away from a roster standpoint. The NCAA transfer portal is already open, meaning North Carolina is vulnerable to losing players. But the Tar Heels need to get out there and find additions for the 2026-2027 season. Watching Malone’s team-building plan play out will be interesting.

Support is certainly going to be there for Malone throughout. And as time passes on, you have to imagine full acceptance from the Carolina Family will come.