The transfer portal has once again delivered a headline-grabbing twist in the ACC. This one cuts right to the heart of Tobacco Road.

Former NC State Wolfpack guard Matthew Able is headed to North Carolina. It gives the Tar Heels a high-upside addition and hands their in-state rival a stinging departure in the process, On3 has learned.

Able’s decision comes after a whirlwind few weeks in Raleigh, sparked by the exit of head coach Will Wade. The freshman guard originally chose NC State in large part because of Wade’s vision, but with that foundation gone, the former top-25 recruit quickly became one of the more intriguing names in the portal.

Now, he lands in Chapel Hill with three years of eligibility remaining and a chance to make an immediate impact. Able showed flashes of that potential during his freshman campaign.

Coming off the bench in all 34 games, the 6-foot-6 guard averaged 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. His role grew in ACC play, where he bumped his scoring to 9.2 points per contest while shooting an efficient 42% from the field and 36% from three-point range.

Those numbers only tell part of the story. Able’s size and two-way versatility made him a projected cornerstone piece for NC State’s future. Instead, he now becomes a key building block for a North Carolina program navigating a significant change of its own.

The Tar Heels are in the midst of a roster reset, with veteran guard Seth Trimble entering the portal and a new coaching era underway. That transition creates an opportunity for someone like Able to step in and carve out a major role early.

Meanwhile, the Wolfpack face a much different reality. With Wade gone and a new staff stepping in, NC State is bracing for a full-scale roster overhaul. Able’s departure, along with other young talent, underscores just how quickly things can shift in today’s portal era. What once looked like a promising young core has now been scattered across the market.

That’s the modern landscape of college basketball. For Able, though, this is about fit and opportunity. North Carolina offers both, along with the chance to develop on a national stage and compete at the top of the ACC.

And if his freshman flashes are any indication, the Tar Heels may have just landed one of the portal’s most impactful additions.