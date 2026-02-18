Two-time All-American Chris Foca will join the North Carolina wrestling staff as the new recruiting coordinator, per a release from the team. A former Cornell star, Foca rejoins head coach Rob Koll, who recruited him for the Big Red.

“In his new role with the Tar Heels, Foca will assist the program in team travel, on-campus recruiting, match day planning and operations, donor relations and all program related events,” the release read. No stranger to working with Koll, Foca was recruited to Cornell during Koll’s tenure with the Big Red, winning 95 matches during his four-year career. A four-time NCAA qualifier, Foca finished third at 174-pounds in 2023 and fifth at 184-pounds a season ago.

“Prior to his time in Ithaca, Foca was a five-time member of the US National Team and the 2019 New Jersey state champion. A 2025 graduate of Cornell, the Cliffside Park, N.J. native earned his undergraduate degree in real estate development.”

Foca finished his collegiate career with a 95-21 record and was a two-time All-American for Cornell. He did not compete in 2020, greyshirting before enrolling. Then, he did not wrestle in 2021 due to the COVID-shortened season, as Ivy League schools opted out of competition.

But in 2022, his first year at 174, Foca went 23-8 en route to an NCAA Championships appearance. He followed it up with a stellar 2023 campaign, going 29-2 and finishing 3rd at 174 pounds.

Foca’s only loss at that tournament was a 6-0 decision to eventual national champion Carter Starocci (Penn State). However, Foca would fall in the Blood Round in 2024 wrestling at 184 pounds.

To conclude his career, Foca went on another run in 2025, finishing 21-3 and in 5th place at 184 pounds. Foca fell to 3rd place finisher Max McEnelly (Minnesota) 10-7 and Oklahoma State’s Dustin Plott 3-2. But, he finished his career with a 7-4 decision over Maryland’s Jaxon Smith.

As it stands, North Carolina is 9-4 (2-3) this season with an ACC dual vs. Stanford left to conclude the regular season. The Tar Heels will compete at the ACC Championships on March 8th in Blacksburg before the 2026 NCAA Championships in Cleveland from March 19-21.