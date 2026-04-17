North Carolina sophomore center Ivan Matlekovic has entered the Transfer Portal, On3 has verified. Matlekovic is seeking his third program in as many seasons.

This season, Matlekovich averaged 0.5 points in just four games for Hubert Davis‘ Tar Heels. His career began at High Point, where he averaged 2.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks as a freshman.

Matlekovich is the ninth Carolina player to enter the Portal this offseason, joining guard Luka Bogavac (Oklahoma State), forward James Brown, guard Isaiah Denis, guard Derek Dixon (Arizona), guard Kyan Evans, forward Zayden High (USF), guard Jonathan Powell (Pittsburgh), and guard Jaydon Young.

Matlekovich enters Portal following North Carolina’s firing of Hubert Davis

The sophomore center hits the Portal as North Carolina basketball heads into a new era. After five seasons at the helm, head coach Hubert Davis and the program parted ways after the Tar Heels fell in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season.

Across five seasons, Davis led the program to a 125-54 (68-30) record with a National Championship Game appearance in 2022 and a Sweet 16 appearance in 2023. The loss to No. 11 seed VCU this season almost seemed like a last straw for North Carolina fans and administration. The Tar Heels led by as many as 19 points in the game, but fell in overtime 82-78.

“I apologize, I’m just not there right now,” Davis said following the loss. “Just really sad that we’re not continuing to play and to move forward because I have loved and enjoyed this team. I enjoy and love all of them, but I’ve just really enjoyed coaching this team.

“I really wanted this group and these kids to experience more. But other than that, it’s I’m just thinking about these guys and the rest of the guys that are in the locker room.”

He will not be sticking around to play for former Denver Nuggets head coach Mike Malone, who was hired to lead one of college basketball’s biggest brands into its next era.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.