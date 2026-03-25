Brad Stevens removed himself from consideration from the North Carolina coaching search, CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander reported. UNC recently fired head coach Hubert Davis.

“CBS Sports first reported on Tuesday that — although it was always a prayer — Stevens sat atop North Carolina’s principal list of candidates,” Norlander wrote. “Which also includes the likes of Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, Michigan’s Dusty May, Iowa State’s TJ Otzelberger and Hall-of-Famer Billy Donovan, who’s currently with the Chicago Bulls but, unlike Stevens, would be willing to at least consider the opportunity at UNC if the school comes calling.”

Stevens is considered the “golden goose” of college basketball at this point, ever since he stepped away from coaching and into a front office role with the Boston Celtics. He currently serves as the President of Basketball Operations for the Celtics.

In 2024, Stevens was named NBA Executive of the Year and guided the Celtics to an NBA title. But there’s no doubt he was a successful head coach in college and in the pros.

At Butler from 2007-13, Stevens went 166-49 overall as head coach, winning four conference crowns (three of those years were regular season and tournament titles in the Horizon League). He led Butler to the NCAA Tournament five times in his six seasons, including to the national championship two years in a row in 2010 and ’11.

By the time Stevens had led Butler to the tournament in 2013, a Round of 32 finish, the NBA came calling. He was hired by the Celtics ahead of the 2013-14 season. After rebuilding in Year 1 (25-57), Stevens led the Celtics to the playoffs for seven consecutive seasons, including three trips to the Eastern Conference Finals.

But after 2021, Stevens transitioned to the front office with the retirement of Danny Ainge, a move that ended up paying off a few years later. Now, Stevens is one of those coaches where fans will say “well, you have to make him say no.”

During his five seasons at the helm of UNC, Davis amassed a 125-54 record. After Davis took over for Roy Williams – for whom he served as an assistant coach from 2011-21 – he led the program to a memorable run to the national championship. North Carolina not only defeated Duke in Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game, but took down the Blue Devils in the Final Four. That was Krzyzewski’s final game before retirement.

However, the Tar Heels missed the NCAA Tournament entirely in 2023 and declined an NIT invitation. They then went 2023-24 to go 29-8 overall and win the ACC regular-season title en route to a Sweet Sixteen appearance.