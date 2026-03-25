North Carolina coaching search: College basketball insider crosses off three major names

The North Carolina job is officially open, one of the best in all of college basketball. A decision to fire Hubert Davis came down on Tuesday night. Davis is gone after five seasons, making a national championship game and an additional Sweet Sixteen. But UNC is looking for a little more consistency, hoping the next coach can bring them some.

Big names in the coaching world are going to be attached to this coaching search. Before dipping into realistic candidates, Jeff Goodman decided to cross off three guys from the jump. The trio is usually under the “make them say no” category for fans and linked to just about every elite blue blood job.

“Let’s cross Jay Wright off,” Goodman said via The Field of 68. “Let’s cross Brad Stevens off. Let’s cross Dan Hurley off. I can’t see any scenario where any of the three of them — maybe I’m wrong at the end of the day with Hurley. I don’t think so. I just don’t see Hurley going from UConn to North Carolina. He’s a Jersey guy. I know Carolina is a higher upside job, in a way, but he’s won two titles in UConn the last four years… It’s a little too buttoned up for him.”

Wright retired from coaching ahead of the 2022-2023 season after a legendary career at Villanova. A stint in media kept him involved in basketball for a while but he moved on from CBS Sports recently.

As for Stevens, plenty of people have wanted him hired by their favorite program since he left Butler for the NBA. Stevens was first the head coach of the Boston Celtics before moving into the front office. He serves as the President of Basketball Operations, winning an NBA Championship in 2024.

Finally, Hurley is the only one of the trio to be an active head coach. UConn is still playing the NCAA Tournament, preparing for a Sweet Sixteen showdown against Michigan State on Friday. Goodman was pretty adamant there would be nothing between Hurley and North Carolina. If nothing else, the character fit is not right, in Goodman’s opinion.

UNC will have plenty of elite options available to them. On3’s Pete Nakos put together a hot board shortly after the Davis news broke. However, at the end of the day, seeing one of Hurley, Stevens, or Wright getting involved just does not seem like a reasonable outcome per Goodman.