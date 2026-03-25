North Carolina coaching search: ESPN names 9 candidates to replace Hubert Davis

North Carolina officially parted ways with Hubert Davis on Tuesday after five seasons as head coach at his alma mater. Now, the search is starting to replace him, and ESPN has released its Hot Board of potential candidates.

The expectation is UNC will go big-game hunting as it embarks on the the coaching search. NBA names highlight the list of potential targets, including Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan and, perhaps the biggest fish in the pond, Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens.

With Davis out, one of the most visible jobs in college basketball is officially open. Here are nine names that could be in the mix, according to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello.

Billy Donovan, Chicago Bulls head coach

Although he hasn’t coached at the college level since 2015, Billy Donovan’s Hall of Fame pedigree speaks for itself. He led Florida to three Final Four appearances and back-to-back national championships before making the leap to the NBA, though things haven’t gone particularly well with the Bulls.

Donovan signed a multi-year contract extension with Chicago last year, and the Bulls are well on their way to missing the NBA Play-In Tournament this season. The Chicago Sun-Times reported some doubt around whether Donovan could come back next year of if he could instead choose to step down.

Brad Stevens, Boston Celtics president of operations

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Another decorated college coach who made the leap to the NBA, Brad Stevens continues to come up in the coaching carousel rumors when big jobs come open. He could become a target for North Carolina to replace Hubert Davis, as well.

Stevens last coached at Butler in 2013 and led the Bulldogs to back-to-back national championship appearances in 2010 and 2011. He amassed a 166-49 record with the program from 2007-13 before going 354-282 with the Celtics from 2013-21. That’s when he became an executive as the franchise’s president of basketball operations.

Tommy Lloyd, Arizona head coach

A longtime assistant at Gonzaga, Tommy Lloyd has played and coached on the West Coast throughout his career. But given his success at Arizona, he could be a name to watch in the North Carolina coaching search, according to ESPN.

Lloyd spent 20 years as an assistant at Gonzaga before taking over at Arizona in 2021. In his four seasons, he has taken the program to four Sweet Sixteen appearances en route to a 146-35 career record entering Friday’s game against Arkansas.

Dusty May, Michigan head coach

One of the top candidates in the 2024 coaching carousel, Dusty May engineered a quick turnaround at Michigan. He has taken the Wolverines to a 60-13 mark heading into Friday’s Sweet Sixteen game against Alabama and helped the program to a No. 1 seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

May previously had success at Florida Atlantic, where he went 126-69 and took the Owls to a Final Four in 2023. A former student manager under Bob Knight, he’s one of the hottest names in the country as North Carolina begins its search.

TJ Otzelberger, Iowa State head coach

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Another common name in the coaching carousel, TJ Otzelberger has built Iowa State into a perennial NCAA Tournament team after taking over for Steve Prohm in 2021. The Cyclones are preparing for their third Sweet Sixteen in Otzelberger’s five years at the helm, where they will take on Tennessee this week.

Across his three stops at South Dakota State, UNLV and Iowa State, Otzelberger has a career 124-52 overall record entering Friday’s game and is well-regarded for his ability to establish a culture. This marks his third stint at Iowa State after working on staff from 2006-13 and 2015-16.

Todd Golden, Florida head coach

Another top name in previous coaching cycles, Todd Golden has lived up to the billing during his four seasons at Florida. He led the Gators to a national championship last season – their first since the Billy Donovan teams – and has a 103-41 overall record after this year’s early exit.

Florida athletics director Scott Stricklin said Tuesday he knows Golden’s name will come up in rumors for head coach vacancies, including at North Carolina. That’s why he’s planning another contract extension for the head coach, whose buyout already sits at $16 million.

Nate Oats, Alabama head coach

Since taking over at Alabama in 2019, Nate Oats has had plenty of success. The Crimson Tide are gearing up for fourth straight Sweet Sixteen appearance and their fifth in six years under Oats’ leadership, which is why he’s considered a potential candidate at North Carolina.

Oats has a 170-72 overall record at Alabama and an 87-38 mark in SEC play. He wouldn’t come cheap, though, with a buyout that sits at $18 million until April 1. That’s when it is due to drop to $10 million.

Grant McCasland, Texas Tech head coach

One name that could be “in the conversation” at North Carolina, according to ESPN, is Grant McCasland. He took Texas Tech to the Elite Eight last year as part of a run of three straight NCAA Tournaments and has had success at the high school, junior college and Division I levels during his career.

McCasland has a 74-31 record at Texas Tech since taking over for Mark Adams in 2023. He previously went 135-65 at North Texas following stints at Arkansas State in 2016-17 and as an assistant under Scott Drew at Baylor from 2011-16.

Dan Hurley, UConn head coach

ESPN also said North Carolina could check in about Dan Hurley’s interest in its head coach vacancy. He previously turned down the Los Angeles Lakers in 2024 following the Huskies’ back-to-back titles, and Jeff Borzello reported Kentucky also checked in after John Calipari’s departure.

Hurley has taken UConn back to the mountaintop in college basketball with back-to-back national titles and another Sweet Sixteen appearance this year. He would represent an especially big swing for North Carolina if it chooses to go that route.

North Carolina’s coaching search is in its very early stages after announcing Davis’ departure Tuesday night. Plenty of names are sure to be in the mix for what’s considered one of college basketball’s best jobs.