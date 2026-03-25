Now that North Carolina has officially parted ways with Hubert Davis, the search is on for his replacement. But one name could be a “wild card,” according to The Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman: Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan.

Donovan’s name has come up in recent college coaching carousels despite his standing with the Bulls. He last coached at the college level in 2014-15 at Florida, where he won back-to-back national championships in 2006 and 2007 as part of three Final Four appearances in Gainesville. But he still brings a Hall of Fame background with him.

Considering the situation with the Bulls, Goodman said Donovan is the “wild card “in the search. Chicago is struggling mightily this year, and the Sun-Times reported there’s a sense Donovan could step down after this season in light of a few different factors. That said, Goodman noted Donovan’s loyalty and wondered if he would wind up choosing to leave mid-contract.

“The wild card here is Billy Donovan,” Goodman said. “That’s the wild card. I was texting with him earlier. He didn’t give me anything. I think, again, Billy’s a very loyal, loyal guy. Very loyal. I’ve said this over and over, he’s the coach I miss the most that has left college basketball – whether it’s the guys who retire, whether it’s the guys who left for the NBA, whoever. The Bulls stink. We know that. He’s got a lucrative contract with the Bulls right now. [Owner Jerry] Reinsdorf has been very loyal to him. I think, in turn, he will be loyal to Reinsdorf.

“However, there are a ton of people in Billy Donovan’s circle right now that have told Billy Donovan, ‘Get the hell out of there. Get out of there. You can’t win with what they’ve given you, with what Arturas Karnisovas has given you, in terms of talent.’ So go to Carolina and have a chance to win the whole thing again and change your legacy a little bit from being a coach in the NBA that, for a long time, just hasn’t had enough to be able to win at a high level.”

‘Would Billy Donovan leave mid-contract?’

Billy Donovan signed a multi-year contract extension with the Bulls last year after another NBA Play-In Tournament appearance. He led Chicago to the playoffs in his second season at the helm in 2021-22, which remains their final trip to the postseason.

But Goodman reiterated his stance about Donovan’s loyalty. He added there are some in the former national title-winning coach’s circle pushing him to consider a return to college.

“The question is, again, would Billy Donovan leave mid-contract? Would Reinsdorf be okay with it?” Goodman said. “I think if he went to Reinsdorf and said, ‘Hey, I’ve got this opportunity here and I’d like to take it,’ and Reinsdorf said, alright, I can get out from your very lucrative … deal, then Billy might do it because again, I think he’s got a lot of people right now pushing him, telling him, ‘Hey, go back to college now. Go to an elite-level job, and you can run this thing.”