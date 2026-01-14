North Carolina DB Gregory Smith plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

North Carolina defensive back Gregory Smith plans to enter NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent one season with the Tar Heels after transferring in from Florida.

Smith saw action in five games for the Gators in 2024, recording five tackles. This year, he played in all 12 games for Bill Belichick, recording 25 tackles and one interception.

As a member of the Class of 2024, Smith was a four-star recruit out of Riverview (Fla.) Sumner, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 31 overall prospect in the state, the No. 18 safety in the class and the No. 261 overall prospect in the class.

Smith was not the only defensive back to leave North Carolina. Ty White left UNC and committed to rival NC State this week. Across two seasons (12 games) in Chapel Hill, White recorded five tackles.

Prior to enrolling at North Carolina, White was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 487 overall player in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 48 CB in his class and the No. 58 overall player from the state of Georgia, hailing from Buford.

NC State is coming off an 8-5 campaign, its eighth eight-win season of the Dave Doeren era. The Wolfpack won its first three games and ended their season on a three-game winning streak, downing a Ryan Silverfield-less Memphis program in the Gasparilla Bowl 31-17. They also dominated rival North Carolina 42-19 in Raleigh, marking their fifth consecutive victory over the Tar Heels.

White is one of two former North Carolina players who have transferred to NC State in this cycle. The sophomore cornerback is joined by running back Davion Gause, who rushed for 259 yards and three touchdowns last season.