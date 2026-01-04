North Carolina EDGE Austin Alexander enters NCAA Transfer Portal

North Carolina EDGE defender Austin Alexander entered NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. He spent just one year with the program.

As a member of the Class of 2025, Alexander was a three-star recruit out of Burlington (Ken.) Cooper, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 7 overall prospect in the state, the No. 47 EDGE in the class and the No. 526 overall prospect in the class.

Alexander Compiled career totals of 245 tackles, 42.5 sacks and 26 tackles for loss in leading Cooper to the 5A state championship in Kentucky. He he tallied 54 tackles and 13.0 sacks in 13 games while also adding 45 receptions for 706 yards (15.7 yards per catch) and 13 touchdowns during his senior year.

Alexander was not the only defender to enter the portal lately. LB Tyler Thompson announced his intentions back in December.

Thompson has played in 27 games over the last two seasons, seeing significant time in each of the last two years after playing sparingly and redshirting as a true freshman. His production has steadily improved in that time.

This season, Tyler Thompson recorded 26 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, 7.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass defended. That was his most productive season by far.

During his first two years, Thompson recorded a combined seven tackles, 1.0 tackles for a loss and a fumble recovery. Still, the progression was clear and it was obvious Thompson was bound to have a bigger role in the near future.

Prior to enrolling at North Carolina, Tyler Thompson was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 320 overall prospect in the nation, according to the On3 Consensus. He also checked in as the No. 32 EDGE prospect in the class and the No. 11 overall player from the state of North Carolina, hailing from Cary (NC) Panther Creek.