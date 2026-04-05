North Carolina guard Isaiah Denis plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. His decision comes after former head coach Hubert Davis was let go by the program.

Denis was limited to 10 games for the Tar Heels as a true freshman this past season. He re-injured his pinky finger — the same one that he injured during his senior year of high school. Denis was able to play through Christmas, but was limited to three games in conference play. He played twice in January and even tried to come back in mid February but was shut down after that.

He averaged 1.9 points per game coming off the bench for the Tar Heels last season playing behind veteran point guard Seth Trimble. Now, Denis be looking for a fresh start in the NCAA transfer portal.

Before college, Denis was a four-star recruit according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 75 overall recruit and the No. 11 point guard in his cycle.

As a senior at Davidson (NC) Day School, he averaged 16.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 19 games. He held offers from the likes of Tennessee, Miami, Wake Forest and Ohio State, among others coming out of high school.

For the Tar Heels, they finished the season 24-9 during Hubert Davis’ final season with the program. UNC earned a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament as a result, but fell to No. 11 seed VCU in the first round. It was the second season in a row that UNC exited March Madness after the first round. Davis ended his tenure amassing a 125–54 (.698) record across five seasons.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.