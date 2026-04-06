North Carolina guard Jaydon Young plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from On3’s Pete Nakos. Young just wrapped up his junior season with the Tar Heels.

He spent one season with North Carolina. Originally he enrolled at Virginia Tech, where he spent his first two years in college.

During his time with the Hokies, Jaydon Young scored 306 points and made 57 3-pointers during 58 games. He averaged 8.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists during his second season with the Hokies in 2024-25 before transferring to join the Tar Heels.

However, Young didn’t find playing time readily available in his lone year in Chapel Hill. He suited up in 31 games but started just four this season.

During that limited time on the court, Jaydon Young averaged just 1.8 points and 0.9 rebounds. Those numbers were almost identical to his numbers during his freshman season at Virginia Tech.

Jaydon Young’s best outing of the season came in an 87-84 win over Wake Forest on Jan. 10. He scored 12 points — his only outing of the season in double-figures scoring — while pulling down one rebound and dishing out two assists. He logged a season-high 19 minutes in the contest.

Now he’ll look for a new opportunity elsewhere. North Carolina’s season ended in the NCAA Tournament when VCU sprang an upset as the No. 11 seed.

Of course, North Carolina’s season was really derailed when star Caleb Wilson went out for the season due to injury. The Tar Heels never fully recovered.

Out of high school, Jaydon Young was a three-star prospect and the No. 217 overall recruit in the country in the 2023 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 48 shooting guard in the class and the No. 6 overall player from the state of North Carolina, hailing from Greensboro (NC) Greensboro Day School.