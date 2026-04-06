North Carolina sophomore guard Jonathan Powell plans to enter the Transfer Portal. On3’s Joe Tipton confirmed the news. Powell is seeking his third program in as many seasons.

In his lone season at North Carolina, Powell averaged 4.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in 33 games. His career began at West Virginia, where he averaged 8.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in 32 games (23 starts). Powell’s best game at North Carolina came in an 80-62 win over USC Upstate on Dec. 13, in which he scored a career-high 17 points.

“I think my aggressiveness leans on my effort on defense, and my defense leads to my offense, so I think that’s what really gets me going — stopping my man from scoring or getting a defensive rebound, and that flowing into my offense,” Powell said following UNC’s 89-82 win over Virginia Tech on Feb. 28.

The Centerville, OH native was tabbed as a three-star in the Class of 2024 by Rivals.

Powell enters Portal following North Carolina’s firing of Hubert Davis

The sophomore guard hits the Portal as North Carolina basketball heads into a new era. After five seasons at the helm, head coach Hubert Davis and the program parted ways after the Tar Heels fell in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season.

Across five seasons, Davis led the program to a 125-54 (68-30) record with a National Championship Game appearance in 2022 and a Sweet Sixteen apperance in 2023. The loss to No. 11 seed VCU this season almost seemed like a last straw for North Carolina fans and administration. The Tar Heels led by as many as 19 points in the game, but fell in overtime 82-78.

“I apologize, I’m just not there right now,” Davis said following the loss. “Just really sad that we’re not continuing to play and to move forward because I have loved and enjoyed this team. I enjoy and love all of them, but I’ve just really enjoyed coaching this team.

“I really wanted this group and these kids to experience more. But other than that, it’s I’m just thinking about these guys and the rest of the guys that are in the locker room.”

In the loss, Powell scored three points and grabbed four rebounds. He will not be sticking around to play for whoever North Carolina‘s administration brings on to lead one of college basketball’s biggest brands.