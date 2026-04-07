North Carolina junior guard Kyan Evans has entered the Transfer Portal. On3’s Pete Nakos confirmed the news. Evans is seeking his third program in four seasons.

In his lone season in Chapel Hill, Evans averaged 4.0 points, 2.5 assists, and 1.2 rebounds in 33 games (17 starts). Evans’ best game at North Carolina came in an 79-66 win over Florida State on Dec. 30, in which he scored a season-high 15 points.

The Kansas City native’s career began at Colorado State, where he averaged 6.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists across 72 games (36 starts). He was tabbed as the No. 102-ranked transfer in last offseason’s cycle by Rivals.

Evans enters Portal following North Carolina’s firing of Hubert Davis

The junior guard hits the Portal as North Carolina basketball heads into a new era. After five seasons at the helm, head coach Hubert Davis and the program parted ways after the Tar Heels fell in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season.

Across five seasons, Davis led the program to a 125-54 (68-30) record with a National Championship Game appearance in 2022 and a Sweet 16 appearance in 2023. The loss to No. 11 seed VCU this season almost seemed like a last straw for North Carolina fans and administration. The Tar Heels led by as many as 19 points in the game, but fell in overtime 82-78.

“I apologize, I’m just not there right now,” Davis said following the loss. “Just really sad that we’re not continuing to play and to move forward because I have loved and enjoyed this team. I enjoy and love all of them, but I’ve just really enjoyed coaching this team.

“I really wanted this group and these kids to experience more. But other than that, it’s I’m just thinking about these guys and the rest of the guys that are in the locker room.”

In the loss, Evans was held scoreless in just four minutes of action. He will not be sticking around to play for former Denver Nuggets head coach Mike Malone, who was hired on Monday to lead one of college basketball’s biggest brands into their next era.