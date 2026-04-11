North Carolina freshman guard Luka Bogavac has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos has confirmed. Bogavac averaged 9.8 points per game for the Tar Heels this season.

His decision to leave Chapel Hill comes several days after reports emerged indicating his return to the program next season under new head coach Michael Malone. Instead, he’s opted to hit the portal to find a new college basketball home.

Bogavac was a key contributor for North Carolina as a freshman this past season. He started 21 out of his 33 appearances while averaging 9.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He turned in his biggest performance during the ACC Tournament by putting up 20 points in a 67-63 victory over Clemson in Charlotte.

A native of Montenegro, Bogavac played for the SC Derby club before signing with North Carolina this year. He then received NCAA clearance, paving the way for him to suit up for the Tar Heels in 2025-26 as a freshman.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this report.