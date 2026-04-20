North Carolina guard Seth Trimble has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal with a do-not-contact tag, per On3’s Pete Nakos. He spent four seasons at North Carolina and is seeking an additional year of eligibility.

Trimble tallied 129 career appearances for the Tar Heels, including 45 starts. In the 2025-26 season, Trimble started in all 24 of his appearances. He averaged 14.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, while shooting 47.1% from the field and 28.6% from beyond the arc.

Trimble missed UNC’s first nine games of the season after suffering a broken arm during a preseason workout. For his efforts this past season, Trimble was named an All-ACC Honorable Mention selection.

In the current college basketball landscape, Trimble followed an uncommon path to success. He received sparse minutes as a true freshman, but returned to the team for his sophomore season.

With a year of experience under his belt, Trimble averaged 5.2 points in 17.1 minutes per game during his second collegiate season. By his junior year, Trimble often started for the Tar Heels and averaged 11.6 points per outing.

Seth Trimble played high school basketball at Menomonee Falls (WI), where he was a four-star recruit. He was the No. 41 overall player and No. 5 point guard in the 2022 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Trimble isn’t the first player with no eligibility remaining to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Former Kentucky guard Denzel Aberdeen entered the transfer portal and committed to Florida despite not having another season of eligibility.

Players like Aberdeen or Trimble will need to either seek an eligibility waiver from the NCAA, pursue legal action or await a rule change. UNC is undergoing significant roster turnover after firing head coach Hubert Davis this offseason and replacing with former NBA HC Mike Malone.

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.