North Carolina HC Michael Malone travels to Spain for successful recruiting trip

It’s a new era in Chapel Hill as Michael Malone is the new head men’s basketball coach at North Carolina.

Bringing along more than two decades of coaching experience — and a world title — in the NBA, Malone is navigating a new challenge, which began right as he was officially introduced over three weeks ago on April 7.

The first hurdle for Malone? Build a brand new roster for the upcoming season.

With 10 Tar Heels leaving the program and the Transfer Portal opening the day he was hired, Malone and his new staff have had to work diligently to find talent and create a group that’s capable of competing as a blue blood under the national spotlight.

That’s included taking a peak overseas. On Tuesday, center Sayon Keita, a Rivals five-star prospect who plays internationally for FC Barcelona in Spain, committed to UNC after he was visited by Malone and assistant Chuck Martin.

The 18-year-old 7-footer, who originally hails from Mali, averages about three points and two rebounds per game playing for Barcelona in the Spanish Liga ACB and EuroLeague. For FCB’s U22 youth team, he’s averaged 8.8 points and 4.4 rebounds in league games. Keita is regarded as one of the top international prospects in basketball and will likely make an impact for UNC next season.

It’s a major win for Malone, who’s still in Spain checking out the U18 club nationals:

Todo un campeón de la NBA en Huelva🤯



Mike Malone, ahora entrenador de @UNC_Basketball, disfrutando del talento en el #FEBJuniorM2026 🤩#SomosEquipo pic.twitter.com/t1WcgSgN3r — Baloncesto España (@BaloncestoESP) April 30, 2026

Keita is now one of 11 additions for the Tar Heels. Malone and Co. have landed some key portal pieces like Virginia Tech combo guard transfer Neoklis Avdalas, Utah guard transfer Terrence Brown and FAU forward transfer Maxim Logue. On the high school front, four-star small forward Maximo Adams and three-star point guard Mallory Smith are also headed to Chapel Hill.

Malone ushering in new era at UNC

The Tar Heels are undergoing significant roster turnover after firing head coach Hubert Davis this offseason and replacing him with Malone, who coached in the NBA from 2001-25.

He led the Denver Nuggets to an NBA championship in 2023. Now, he’s ready to guide North Carolina to similar success.

“Carolina is one of the most historic programs in college basketball, and I am honored to be the head coach of the Tar Heels,” Malone said. “It is humbling to follow so many legends in Chapel Hill. I know from the many Tar Heels in the NBA how special the Carolina Basketball Family is, and I will do everything I can to continue UNC’s championship legacy while preparing our players for professional careers and life after basketball.”

On3’s Grant Grubbs contributed to this report.