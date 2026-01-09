North Carolina linebacker Mikai Gbayor has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. He started his college career at Nebraska and spent Spring 2025 with Missouri.

Gbayor appeared in all 12 games for UNC this past season, totaling 41 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack. That came after an impressive 2024 campaign at Nebraska where he set career-highs with 49 tackles for loss and 6.0 tackles for loss, while adding a sack.

All told, across his four years at Nebraska and one season at North Carolina, Gbayor has 114 total tackles to go with 11.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He did not suit up in either 2021 or 2022 with the Cornhuskers.

Gbayor played high school football at Irvington (N.J.), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 638 overall player from the 2021 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

