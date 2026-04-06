North Carolina’s head coaching search appears to be taking a major swing into the professional ranks. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Tar Heels are targeting longtime NBA coach Michael Malone as their next head coach.

“Sources: North Carolina intends to hire longtime NBA coach Michael Malone as the school’s next basketball coach,” Thamel reported. “He’s an NBA Championship coach with the Denver Nuggets from the 2022-23 season and has won 510 games as an NBA head coach.”

If completed, the move would mark one of the more unconventional hires in recent college basketball history, bringing an established NBA figure to Chapel Hill. Regardless, Malone’s résumé speaks for itself.

He led the Denver Nuggets to their first NBA championship in franchise history during the 2022–23 season, defeating the Miami Heat in five games. Denver’s playoff run was dominant from start to finish, going 16-4 while establishing itself as the class of the league.

More importantly, Malone was instrumental in building that roster into a title contender, developing talent and creating a consistent identity centered on discipline and accountability. That track record could be exactly what North Carolina is seeking.

The Tar Heels’ search is now going on another week after moving on from former head coach Hubert Davis on March 24. Since then, athletic director Bubba Cunningham has cast a wide net, exploring both college and NBA options.

Earlier in the process, North Carolina reportedly made a significant push for Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd, offering what was described as a “top-two contract” in college basketball. However, Lloyd ultimately leveraged that interest into a lucrative extension to remain in Tucson.

Michigan head coach Dusty May also emerged as a top target, but he informed school officials he was not pursuing other opportunities amid the Wolverines’ NCAA Tournament run. With those options off the board, attention has shifted toward experienced, high-level coaches.

Former North Carolina star Tyler Hansbrough previously pointed to Malone, along with Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan, as names to watch. Malone would bring a different profile than traditional college hires, but also a championship pedigree and proven leadership at the highest level of the sport.

At a place like North Carolina, expectations are immediate and unrelenting. The program’s six national titles and historic consistency demand results. If the Tar Heels ultimately land Malone, they wouldn’t just be hiring a coach, they’d be making a statement about the direction of the program moving forward.