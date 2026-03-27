Recruiting Intel: Rising edge rusher Uhila Wolfgramm locks in six official visits

Spanish Fork (Utah) Maple Mountain edge Uhila Wolfgramm had a strong showing at the recent Adidas Polynesian Bowl Combine and recently locked in six official visits.

Wolfgramm is an intriguing edge rusher with some inside/outside ability. He measured in at a rocked out 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, flashed a quick get-off and was able to physically overwhelm just about every tackle or guard he lined up against.

He had some solid testing metrics as well with a 2.75-20 yard dash time, 4.31 shuttle and 101” broad jump. He worked primarily out of a four-point stance as an edge and we could easily see him slide inside and play as a three-tech at the college level or a 3-4 edge.

He tested well with 2.75-20 yard dash time, 4.31 shuttle and 101” broad jump. He’s more than just a straight line guy, he showed some change of direction, heavy hands and as he continues to add more counters to his tool kit, his game will jump to another level.

On the recruiting front, Wolfgramm has an ambitious visit schedule set up for the Spring and is one of the few players we’ve seen with six official visits locked in.

“I have official visits set to Arizona State April 24, UCLA May 15, Boise State May 28, North Carolina June 5, Utah June 12 and BYU June 18,” Wolfgramm said. “I also plan to take unofficial visits to North Carolina and Texas A&M in the first week of April.

“In mid-April, I want to unofficially visit Arizona and Arizona State and also get to UCLA. Those are the schools that are recruiting me the hardest right now and all have offered outside of A&M and I’m talking with them every week.”

Wolfgramm said development will be the biggest factor in his college decision.

“Coming from New Zealand, I never played football before I got here,” Wolfgramm said. “I moved here in 8th grade and didn’t start playing football until my freshman year. Development is still new to me but with experience, I’m starting to pick it up and the game is slowing down for me.

“Getting a late start made me hungry to learn as much as I can. I want to go where I can continue to learn and be developed to see where it can take me. I also want to be somewhere that I can get an education when my playing days are done.