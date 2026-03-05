North Carolina star freshman forward Caleb Wilson, who has missed the last six games with a fractured left hand, “could play” in Saturday’s regular season finale against No. 1 Duke. CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported the news Thursday afternoon.

Per Rothstein, North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis told him, “there’s a chance” Wilson could go against the Blue Devils. However, Davis told Rothstein, “nothing is definitive.”

Nort Carolina notched a 71-68 win over Duke earlier this season. In that game, Wilson led all Tar Heels in scoring with 23 points on 8/12 shooting from the field.

Averages 19.8 PPG and 9.4 RPG. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 5, 2026

Wilson suffered his hand injury in Carolina’s 75-66 loss to Miami on Feb. 10, which took place just three days after the win over Duke. In that loss, Wilson scored a season-low 12 points on 4-of-10 shooting from the field. If he does return for the game, there’s no doubt he’ll be fired up after missing the last six games. Over that span, the Tar Heels are 5-1, with their lone loss coming to NC State.

“Although Wilson is unpolished as a ball handler and a perimeter shooter (just 7-for-27 from 3-point range), his physicality and motor have largely covered for it, as he is extremely quick off the floor and has been aggressive and opportunistic,” ESPN’s Jeremy Woo wrote in his latest mock draft. “His skill level has to improve in order for him to live on the perimeter in the NBA, which means his projection requires a bit more imagination than the other consensus top prospects. But his long-term upside as an impact two-way star has put him in the discussion higher than this current spot for some evaluators.”

Caleb Wilson would be massive re-addition for North Carolina against Duke

The Atlanta native seems poised to be selected to the All-ACC Freshman Team. It would mark the third player of the Hubert Davis era at North Carolina to receive the honor (Ian Jackson and Elliot Cadeau).

North Carolina will certainly need Wilson’s playmaking back on the court to compete with a Duke team that has been blowing teams out since its loss to the Tar Heels last month. Since that loss, Duke is 7-0 with an average margin of victory of 24.3 points per game. This includes a 44-point victory over Notre Dame and a 37-point victory over Syracuse.

Tip-off for Saturday’s game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN. Duke has all but wrapped up a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, while Carolina is hovering around the No. 5-No. 6 seed line.