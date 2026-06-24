Seth Greenberg: Caleb Wilson has 'highest upside' of Top 4 in NBA Draft

Caleb Wilson might actually have the highest upside of the top picks in the 2026 NBA Draft, per ESPN’s Seth Greenberg. The Chicago Bulls took the North Carolina product with the No. 4 overall pick Tuesday night.

He played just one season with the Tar Heels but was their best player when he was on the court. As Chicago rebuilds, they can look straight to Wilson to lead the charge.

Not only that, as Greenberg pointed out, Wilson will be paired with former Texas guard Dailyn Swain, whom Chicago selected in the first round as well. So get out of here AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer, Wilson is here to take over.

“Caleb Wilson, he has the highest upside of all those top four guys, his athleticism, his versatility is built to protect the rim, he could defend, he could switch, has relentless offensive rebounding,” Greenberg said on Get Up. “But Dailyn Swain, they’ve got two guys that could potentially be starters. Dailyn Swain led Texas in points, rebounds, assists, and steals. 6-7, 6-8 wingspan, multiple positional player, versatility, skill. What is the NBA today? It’s a league of skill and versatility, offensively, defensively, that dude right there (Caleb Wilson). Those two guys are plug and play dudes.”

Wilson was a star at North Carolina before a hand injury ended his season. Across 24 games, he averaged 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. He led the Tar Heels in all five major categories prior to his injury.

Wilson arrived at UNC as a freshman in 2025-26 as one of the top high school prospects in the country. A product of Atlanta (Ga.) Holy Innocents Episcopal School, he was a Five Star Plus+ prospect and the No. 5 overall player from the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

As he gets ready to take his talents to the NBA, Wilson continued to draw high praise from draft analysts. His athleticism is a big reason why he’s seen as one of the top prospects in a loaded class.

“Caleb Wilson brings an athletic burst which jumps off the screen, catching eyes on both ends of the floor as he dominates the area around the rim,” On3’s James Fletcher III said. “His ability to use that skill set for more than physical dominance, beating defenders to the midrange and covering ground on defense, leaves him limitless potential. He must continue to develop into a shooter in order to maximize his perimeter potential, while becoming more engaged on the defensive end to reach his peak.”