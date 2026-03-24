Stephen A. Smith calls for Kenny Smith to become next head coach at North Carolina

Hubert Davis’ future in Chapel Hill is up in the air after North Carolina‘s season ended in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Despite still being the UNC head coach, however, many have already begun naming who his successor will be.

This includes ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who is calling for one of his colleagues to take over as Tar Heels head coach moving forward. He believes North Carolina great and current Inside the NBA analyst Kenny Smith would be a great choice to lead UNC into the future.

“If Kenny Smith wants to do it, he should be the next head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels,” Stephen A. Smith said. “That’s right, I said it. This is a man that starred at North Carolina. This is a man that played with (Michael) Jordan, that boogied on Mark Price and those boys. Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith is a brilliant basketball mind, but I got news for you. I think he’d be an even better recruiter.”

Stephen A. Smith would “bet his check” that if Kenny Smith had been recruiting for Carolina during the same time Hubert Davis was, that UNC would’ve beat Duke out in recruiting in at last a couple of those seasons. Notably, Duke has had the No. 1 recruiting class in three the last four years and is on track to sign the top class this offseason.

“You’re not out-recruiting Kenny Smith year after year after year,” Stephen A. Smith said. “It ain’t happening. I’m here to tell you, it ain’t happening.”

Moreover, Stephen A. Smith didn’t sugar coat things by saying that UNC is “perpetually and religiously looking up to Duke” on a yearly basis. But “this is North Carolina,” Stephen A. Smith said. It’s where all-time Carolina greats like Michael Jordan, James Worthy, Vince Carter and Antoine Jameson played. Stephen A. Smith believes Kenny Smith would get the Tar Heels back to that prestige — on the court and on the recruiting trail.

“He’s probably gonna be mad at me because he don’t want me to do this,” Stephen A. Smith said. “He loves his boy Hubert Davis. (He’d say) Davis is wonderful (and should) keep his job, and that Kenny’s fine doing television doing all the great things that he’s doing.

“But I believe in this brother as a basketball mind, and I damn sure believe in him as a recruiter … with his connections to youth basketball in America and all the kids he knows, walking into somebody’s living room to recruit their child. Oh, my God. Oh, my Lord, it would be special.”