In his first year as North Carolina head coach, it was a rocky start for Bill Belichick en route to a 4-8 record. As he gets ready for Year 2, incoming UNC athletics director Steve Newmark detailed the expectations as the Tar Heels look to flip the script.

Belichick’s arrival in Chapel Hill was one of the biggest storylines entering the 2025 season after his decorated career as an NFL coach. However, North Carolina struggled early and didn’t get its first win over a power conference team until Oct. 31.

As the 2026 season approaches, Newmark said based on his time around Belichick and the football program, he thinks the Tar Heels could be in position to turn things around. He cited the coaching change, going from Mack Brown to Belichick, as a reason for what he considered an adjustment period while overhauling the roster.

“There’s no doubt that whenever you have a program turn, leadership change, there is an adjustment period and adaptation,” Newmark said while speaking with WRAL-TV. “I think the general rule is you see it takes a couple years for schools, when they have a leadership change – particularly in the football space because of the number of kids on the team … that they need to come in and put their stamp. Make sure they bring in players that are suitable for their system. So I think that’s what we’re looking at.

“I think we’re optimistic [about] where we’re going. I like the way that they’re trying to build it. We understand we’re in a performance-based sport. Coach Belichick would be the first to say that. But we feel like we’re on the right trajectory. We need to continue to show what Coach Belichick continually refers to as ‘continuous improvement.'”

Bill Belichick preparing for Year 2 at UNC

Of course, Bill Belichick’s resume in the pros speaks for itself after winning six Super Bowl rings as New England Patriots head coach. That’s why his decision to become a college coach for the first time drew so much attention, especially after he and his staff flipped the roster last offseason. UNC had 70 new players on the roster in 2025, fueled by 42 additions from the transfer portal.

This year, North Carolina brought in 19 players from the portal to go along with 41 high school signees. The Tar Heels’ high school recruiting class ranked No. 16 in the nation from the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Belichick also made moves on the coaching staff this year, most notably at offensive coordinator. Freddie Kitchens – a holdover from Mack Brown’s staff – is out and Bobby Petrino is in after spending last season at Arkansas as OC and, later, interim head coach.