Following a multi-week head coaching search following the firing of former head coach Hubert Davis, North Carolina made a splash. The Tar Heels have hired former NBA Champion Mike Malone.

Malone most recently coached the Denver Nuggets from 2015-2025. He led the Nuggets to their first NBA Championship in franchise history in 2023. During Malone’s stint with Denver, future Hall of Famer Nikola Jokic emerged as one of the most dominant NBA players in league history and won three NBA Most Valuable Player Awards.

Following Denver’s 137-132 OT victory over the Portland Trail Blazers Monday night, Jokic was asked about Malone’s hire at North Carolina. He strongly endorsed the new UNC leader.

"I think he's going to do a really good job because he can 𝑨𝑪𝑻𝑼𝑨𝑳𝑳𝒀 coach the guys and teach them how to play the game the right way."



"I'm happy for him."



Nikola Jokic on Michael Malone taking the North Carolina job 🃏🎙️ pic.twitter.com/3NSdkjCj3c — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) April 7, 2026

“I’m happy for him,” Jokic said. “It’ll probably look a little different. Was he ever a coach in college? That doesn’t matter (Jokic said when told he was an assistant). I’m happy for the Coach. I wish him the best. I think it will be a bit different because he was coaching in the NBA for about 15 years, but he definitely has the poise and brains to do it.

“I think he’s going to do a great job because he can actually coach the guys. He’s going to have time to coach the guys and show them how to play the game the right way.”

Mike Malone has not coached in world of college basketball since 2001

Across his nearly 10-year tenure with the Nuggets, Malone led Denver to a 471-327 record. He was let go with three regular season games remaining in the 2024-25 season, which tied the latest in-season change by any team in NBA history. He had spent the past year working for ESPN as a studio analyst for NBA Countdown, but he now heads to the sport of college basketball as a head coach for the first time.

Malone spent time at Oakland (1994-95), Providence (1995-98), and Manhattan College (1999-2001) before making the leap to the NBA in 2001. He remained in the NBA, gradually rising from the assistant ranks to finally the head coaching ranks, until last season. Malone becomes North Carolina‘s second consecutive coach to make the leap from ESPN, as Hubert Davis served as a college basketball studio analyst prior to returning to the program.

It will be up to Malone to lead North Carolina back to the top of the sport following back-to-back First Round losses in the NCAA Tournament. The Tar Heels boast just two Sweet 16 appearances in the past seven seasons.