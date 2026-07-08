Tom Brady shuts down Bill Belichick debate: 'It's a dumb analogy'

Tom Brady shut down the debate between himself and Bill Belichick while speaking to Jason and Travis Kelce on the New Heights podcast. In the episode, Jason Kelce asked Brady his thoughts on people debating whether he or Belichick was responsible for the New England Patriots winning six Super Bowls in 19 seasons.

“I think he’s the greatest head coach in terms of preparing a team to win,” Tom Brady said of Bill Belichick. “There was nobody better. It was my privilege to play for him as his quarterback. There’s no coach I’d rather choose, and it’s a dumb analogy. It’s like, what’s more important, the left tackle or the center?”

Brady added, “There’s nobody more important to winning Monday through Saturday than the head coach. There’s nobody more important on Sunday than the quarterback. Now, everybody’s important. …The quarterback just has an outsized ability to help the team win because he touches the ball so much. But I need everybody to do their job.

“If you have bad quarterback play, it doesn’t matter what else you do, you’re not gonna win. And if you have bad coaching, it doesn’t matter how well the players are doing, you’re gonna lose.”

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick won a combined 15 Super Bowls

The debate heated up when Brady left the Patriots and joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. In his first season with the Bucs, Brady led the team to a Super Bowl win. Belichick just had one winning season without Brady from 2019 to 2023.

Before joining the Patriots, Belichick was the defensive coordinator for the Giants from 1985 to 1990; during that time, he helped the team win two Super Bowls, and he has an NFL record eight Super Bowl titles as a head coach and coordinator. Brady has the record for most Super Bowl wins as a player with seven.

When it comes down to it, Brady and Beleichick were vital to the Patriots’ success for nearly two seasons. “There’s no way I could have been the player I was without him,” Brady said. “I think we pushed each other to get the best out of each other.”