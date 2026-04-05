After seemingly striking out with two of its top targets this week, it appears North Carolina‘s wish list for its next head men’s basketball coach has just one name left on it — Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan. The Tar Heels are reportedly all-in on convincing the former two-time national champion Florida coach to return to college after a decade in the NBA, according to The Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman.

“North Carolina is now solely focusing its efforts on Billy Donovan,” Goodman said Sunday afternoon on The Field of 68 podcast. “They’re going to go hard after him, per sources. They expect to know more in the next 24 hours.”

The Tar Heels’ head coaching search is firmly in Week 2 after parting ways with alumnus and former coach Hubert Davis on March 24. Earlier this week, North Carolina reportedly offered Arizona‘s Tommy Lloyd “a top-two contract” that would’ve made the Wildcats’ head man one of the top two highest-paid coaches in college basketball, according to CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander. But Lloyd parlayed that interest into a lucrative contract extension to that will pay him $7.5 million annually.

Earlier Sunday, ahead of Monday night’s NCAA National Championship game, Wolverines head coach Dusty May — another of UNC’s top targets — reportedly told the team officials “he’s not pursuing any college basketball jobs,” according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. May was considered another leading candidate but conversations never really materialized due to Michigan’s deep run in the Big Dance.

Now, at least according to Goodman, North Carolina officials have firmly turned their attention toward the 60-year-old Donovan, who won back-to-back NCAA national titles with the Gators between 2005-07.

Donovan compiled an incredible 467-186 record in 19 seasons at Florida, including 14 NCAA Tournament appearances and eight different Sweet 16s, but opted to leave the college ranks following the 2014-15 season to take over the NBA’s Oklahoma Thunder. But Donovan hasn’t experienced the same level of success in the NBA with a 466-403 record overall and making it out of the first round of the playoffs just once — in his first season (2015-16).

Is this the year Donovan decides to reverse course and return to college at one of the sport’s premier destinations? Only time will tell.

“The wildcard here is Billy Donovan. I was texting with him earlier, he didn’t give me anything,” Goodman continued last week. “The Bulls stink, we know that, he’s got a lucrative contract with the Bulls right now. … But, however, there are a ton of people in Billy Donovan’s circle right now that have told Billy Donovan: ‘Get the hell out of there. You can’t win with what they’ve given you. … So go to Carolina and have a chance to win the whole thing again and change your legacy a little bit.’

“… The question is, again, would Billy Donovan leave mid-contract? Would (Bulls owner Jerry) Reinsdorf be OK with it? … He’s got a lot a lot of people right now pushing him, telling him: ‘Hey, go back to college now, go to an elite level job and you can run this thing.’”