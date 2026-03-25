As North Carolina begins its search for a new head coach, one of college basketball’s most accomplished voices has made his stance crystal clear. Rick Pitino didn’t hesitate when asked who the Tar Heels should target following the dismissal of Hubert Davis.

In fact, he offered a direct and emphatic endorsement. That was for Iowa State’s T.J. Otzelberger.

“Yeah, if I was the North Carolina AD and I’m not, he’s far better at his job than I am, I would hire without question T.J. [Otzelberger] from Iowa State,” Pitino said, via NJ.com’s Adam Zagoria.

That’s a significant statement, especially coming from a coach who has won national championships at multiple programs and understands exactly what it takes to succeed at a blue blood. Pitino’s reasoning is rooted in both substance and practicality.

“He has a small buyout [$4 million]. He is a great person, he is a great coach and he would do an unbelievable job at North Carolina,” Pitino added.

Alas, Otzelberger has steadily built Iowa State into one of the most competitive programs in the country, with his teams known for toughness and intensity. The Cyclones, currently a No. 2 seed, are preparing for a Sweet 16 matchup against Tennessee, further evidence of the program’s rise under his leadership.

Meanwhile, Pitino made it clear he won’t be part of North Carolina’s search himself: “It’s St. John’s or retirement for me,” Pitino proclaimed, shutting down any speculation about a potential return to Chapel Hill or another high-profile job.

The 73-year-old is expected to evaluate his future after the season, but all signs point toward him remaining at St. John’s, where he’s reportedly in line for a contract extension that would make him one of the highest-paid coaches in the Big East.

Moreover, North Carolina’s opening is one of the most coveted jobs in college basketball, and several names have already surfaced as potential candidates. ESPN’s Seth Greenberg pointed to a mix of experienced and rising coaches, including former Florida and current Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan, as well as Vanderbilt’s Mark Byington.

However, Greenberg echoed a similar sentiment to Pitino when it comes to Otzelberger. He highlighted the identity his teams bring to the floor.

“TJ Otzelberger and how hard their teams play, how competitive they are,” Greenberg said via Get Up.

All in all, the challenge for North Carolina won’t just be finding the right coach, but building the right infrastructure to compete in the modern era of college basketball. Resources, NIL and roster management are just as critical as X’s and O’s nowadays.

Still, if Pitino’s endorsement carries any weight, and it usually does, Otzelberger may quickly move toward the top of the Tar Heels’ wish list. It’d be a money hire, for sure.