UNC coaching search: Tyler Hansbrough claims Tar Heels job 'might not be as heralded as we once thought'

Rick Pitino proclaimed blue bloods to be dead in college basketball. Supporting that theory, Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd has turned down the North Carolina coaching job, opting to re-sign amid the Wildcats’ run to the Final Four.

This is evident based on recent comments made by North Carolina great Tyler Hansbrough. The 2009 national champion questioned how coveted UNC’s head coaching job is in the modern landscape of college basketball.

“(Tommy) Lloyd is who a lot of the higher-ups and the boosters — that’s who they’re really pulling for,” Hansbrough said, via the Field of 68. “It’s difficult to make a transition from one program to the other. And also the fact that Arizona is still good and they’re at the Final Four, probably had a little bit to do with (it). It’s tough to leave after you have a successful season like that so far, especially if they win it, it’s even more difficult.

“But you’re right. Right now, there may be just a bigger gap, and Carolina might not be as heralded as we once thought.”

It’s approaching two weeks since North Carolina fired former head coach Hubert Davis. Now, the NCAA transfer portal is set to open on Tuesday, April 7, and the Tar Heels are in danger of not having Davis’ successor in place before it opens.

What this means for UNC’s roster next season remains to be seen. There’s still time for North Carolina to make the hire before Tuesday at midnight, especially since the national championship game will have already been played.

For Lloyd, the Carolina interest coupled with the Final Four run allowed him to earn a new contract that made him the country’s fourth-highest-paid coach. He will average $7.5 million per season over five years. This includes significant bonuses and additional commitments to his Arizona staff salary pool with the hope of setting Arizona up for success for the foreseeable future.

This leaves UNC to go back to the drawing board. Meanwhile, time is running out for the Tar Heels to make a decision as the final weekend before the 15-day NCAA transfer portal window opens looms.