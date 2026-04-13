UNC forward Jarin Stevenson will return to Tar Heels in 2026-27, On3’s Joe Tipton reported. He averaged 8.1 points per game and 4.4 rebounds last season.

Last year was Stevenson’s first with North Carolina. He played his first two years with Alabama before transferring. Now, he’ll play under new coach Michael Malone.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Stevenson was a four-star recruit out of Pittsboro (N.C.) Seaforth, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 1 overall prospect in the state, the No. 4 power forward in the class and the No. 21 overall prospect in the class.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and will close on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

A Queens, N.Y., native, Malone brings 12 seasons of NBA head coaching experience to Chapel Hill, most recently leading the Denver Nuggets, where he guided the franchise to its first NBA championship in 2023.

“Michael was the first coach we engaged with as part of the search process because of his reputation as a selfless teacher and innovator who brings an incredible ability to connect with players and get the absolute best out of those he mentors,’’ said executive associate athletic director Steve Newmark, who will become Carolina’s Director of Athletics on July 1. “He is a brilliant coach who will deliver a modern and disciplined approach to leading our men’s basketball program, which is critical in the current landscape of college athletics. Carolina Basketball is unique and special – and we have hired a leader well-suited to continuing our championship tradition.”

Over 12 seasons as an NBA head coach — 10 with the Nuggets and two with the Sacramento Kings — Malone compiled a 510–394 record.

The move to Chapel Hill marks Malone’s first head coaching opportunity at the collegiate level. Prior to his NBA career, he spent seven seasons (1994–2001) as an assistant at Oakland, Providence and Manhattan.