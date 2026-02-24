North Carolina welcomed former head coach Mack Brown to the Smith Center during halftime of the men’s basketball team’s game vs. Louisville on Monday night. Brown is the all-time winningest coach in UNC football history.

He compiled a 113-78-1 overall record across two stints with the Tar Heels. Brown was head coach from 1988-1997 before returning to Chapel Hill from 2019-2024.

Brown was escorted to mid-court by current North Carolina football coach Bill Belichick, chancellor Lee Roberts and executive associate AD Steve Newmark. He received a standing ovation from the Carolina crowd in Chapel Hill. Watch the video in full below:

Brown, 74, retired from coaching after the 2024 season following a career that began in 1973, spanning six decades. He was fired from North Carolina before the Tar Heels’ regular season finale.

He led them to a 6-6 record, including a Fenway Bowl appearance, but did not coach in the matchup. Shortly after he was fired, Brown released a statement addressing the Tar Heels fanbase, as well as the Chapel Hill community.

“While this was not the perfect time and way in which I imagined going out, no time will ever be the perfect time,” Brown wrote in a statement. “I’ve spent 16 seasons at North Carolina and will always cherish the memories and relationships Sally and I have built while serving as head coach.”

Despite the unceremonious exit from the industry, Brown’s legacy will be tied to both North Carolina, as well as Texas. He spent 16 seasons with the Longhorns, bringing the 2005 BCS championship to Austin. Brown finished his career as the only head coach at the FBS level to win 100 games at two program.