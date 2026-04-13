North Carolina has made a major splash in the transfer portal, landing one of the most versatile guards available. Former Virginia Tech standout Neoklis Avdalas has committed to the Tar Heels after entering the portal, giving new head coach Michael Malone a dynamic piece to build around in Chapel Hill.

The 6-foot-9 guard brings a unique blend of size and professional experience that immediately raises UNC’s ceiling heading into the 2026-27 season. A native of Kalamata, Greece, Avdalas was highly productive during his lone season with the Hokies.

He averaged 12.1 points, 4.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game, leading the team in assists while finishing as its fourth-leading scorer behind Amani Hansberry, Ben Hammond and Tobi Lawal. His all-around impact quickly made him one of the most coveted names in the portal.

Moreover, Avdalas originally arrived at Virginia Tech as a four-star prospect in the Class of 2024, according to Rivals, but his résumé extended far beyond traditional high school recruiting rankings. Before coming to the United States, he spent multiple seasons playing professionally in Greece, beginning with Panathinaikos in 2021.

During his time overseas, Avdalas earned Greek League Best Young Player honors in both 2024 and 2025, while also being named the league’s Most Improved Player in 2025. He even participated in the 2025 NBA Draft Combine, further highlighting his long-term upside. That experience translated quickly to the college game, where his size and feel as a primary ball-handler stood out immediately.

Despite Avdalas’ emergence, Virginia Tech finished 19-13 overall and 8-10 in ACC play, missing the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive season. He became the second Hokies player to enter the portal, joining sophomore guard Izaiah Pasha, but did not stay available for long before finding his next home.

At North Carolina, Avdalas joins a roster that is beginning to take shape under Malone. Guard Luka Bogavac is expected to return after a strong freshman campaign in which he averaged 9.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists while starting 21 games. The Montenegro native showed flashes of his potential throughout the season, including a 20-point performance against Clemson in the ACC Tournament.

Bogavac was part of a recruiting class ranked No. 14 nationally, alongside Five Star Plus+ forward Caleb Wilson, who led the Tar Heels in scoring before an injury cut his season short.

North Carolina finished 24-9 this past season and earned a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but suffered a historic collapse in the Round of 64 after blowing a 19-point lead to VCU. That loss ultimately led to the departure of Hubert Davis and ushered in a new era led by Malone.

Now, with Avdalas in the fold, the Tar Heels have added a talented piece as they look to reestablish themselves as a national contender. We’ll see if it all works out.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.