William & Mary transfer shortstop Jamie Laskofski commits to North Carolina

North Carolina landed one of the top players available in the college baseball transfer portal on Saturday. William & Mary shortstop Jamie Laskofski announced his commitment to the Tar Heels via social media.

Laskofski arrives in Chapel Hill after a standout two-year career with the Tribe, culminating in a monster sophomore campaign that earned him 2026 CAA Player of the Year honors.

The shortstop hit .355 this season while leading William & Mary in runs (65), hits (72), doubles (12), home runs (13) and RBI (45). He also showcased his speed on the bases, swiping 36 bags to rank 15th nationally and posting a .464 on-base percentage with a .665 slugging percentage.

Moreover, Laskofski proved to be one of the most dynamic players in the Colonial Athletic Association. He recorded 21 multi-hit games in 2026, hit six triples, the fourth-most in Division I during the regular season, and broke the school record with five stolen bases in a game against North Carolina A&T.

The Virginia native followed up an impressive freshman season in 2025 with an even bigger sophomore campaign. As a freshman, Laskofski earned Second Team All-CAA and All-Rookie Team honors after batting .360 with 77 hits, 54 runs scored and 42 RBI across 55 games.

His consistency at the plate and versatility in the field made him one of the most coveted middle infielders available in the portal.

Alas, Laskofski joins a North Carolina program that is once again looking to remain among the nation’s elite. The Tar Heels finished the 2026 regular season with a 48-11-1 record and earned the No. 5 national seed after advancing to the ACC Tournament championship game.

Then, UNC swept through the NCAA Regional before hosting USC in the Super Regional round. However, the Trojans rallied from a 5-1 deficit in Game 1, scoring eight unanswered runs to hand the Tar Heels a 9-5 loss and put North Carolina one game away from elimination ahead of Saturday’s showdown.

Amid the postseason chaos, head coach Scott Forbes and his staff have wasted little time addressing the roster for 2027. Laskofski gives North Carolina an immediate impact player up the middle and adds another proven bat to a lineup that has consistently been among the ACC’s best.

With two seasons of collegiate production, elite speed and experience as an everyday shortstop, Laskofski could quickly become one of the key pieces for the Tar Heels as they pursue another trip to Omaha.