Wisconsin transfer wide receiver Trech Kekahuna is committing to North Carolina, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. It’s a huge get for the Tar Heels.

Evan Flood of Badger Blitz reported Kekahuna was promised a bigger role in the offense prior to the 2025 season for Wisconsin. The production just never came throughout the year.

Kekahuna did have a career-high 26 receptions, but for just 211 yards and no touchdowns. He also carried the ball 14 times for 129 yards and a score. All in all, Kekahuna finished his Wisconsin career with 55 receptions for 614 yards and two touchdowns in three seasons.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

More on North Carolina, Transfer Portal

Moreover, North Carolina quarterback Gio Lopez plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Lopez transferred to UNC ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Lopez started in all 11 of his appearances for the Tar Heels this past season. He completed 65.1% of his pass attempts for 1,747 yards and 10 touchdowns, compared to five interceptions. Additionally, Lopez recorded 133 yards and scores in the ground game this past season.

Prior to joining head coach Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels, Lopez spent two seasons at South Alabama. Lopez had a breakout season for the Jaguars in 2024, tallying 11 starts.

He finished his redshirt freshman season with 2,557 passing yards and 18 touchdowns, while only throwing five interceptions. He also rushed for a career-high 465 yards and seven TDs. Lopez only appeared in five games in the 2023 season before ultimately redshirting.

Gio Lopez played high school football at James Clemens (AL), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 1,332 overall player and No. 70 quarterback in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.