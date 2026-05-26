Big Ten coach provides blunt reaction to Chip Kelly hire by Northwestern

An anonymous Big Ten coach believes Chip Kelly’s move to Northwestern is one of the most fascinating fits in college football heading into 2026. Speaking with Athlon Sports as part of their annual anonymous coach survey, the coach admitted Kelly’s arrival raised eyebrows across the conference.

His dramatically different offensive philosophy doesn’t exactly match the identity Northwestern has built under David Braun: “I was super interested in the Chip Kelly move,” the coach said. “Just from a personnel-meeting-scheme standpoint, I just imagine their personnel department was like, ‘What the f— do we do now?’ Everything they’ve built with that team is like this ground-and-pound, man-zone running scheme that you have some play-action off of it.”

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Alas, that contrast is exactly why so many around the league are curious to see how quickly Kelly can reshape the Wildcats offense. Northwestern has leaned heavily into physicality and ball control during Braun’s tenure, but Kelly’s offenses have traditionally emphasized tempo and putting defenses under constant pressure.

Still, the anonymous coach pushed back on the common perception that Kelly is purely an air-it-out play caller: “Kelly is run-heavy, and there’s this misconception that he’s been someone who throws it all over the yard,” the coach continued. “He’s not, he’s just a tempo guy, and that’s not their game at all. I don’t think it was a shocking move, but I think it raised some eyebrows.”

Moreover, Kelly returns to the college ranks after a brief stint in the NFL with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he served as offensive coordinator before being fired during a disappointing 2-9 start. Before that, he spent the 2024 season coordinating the offense for Ohio State, helping guide the Buckeyes to a national championship.

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Of course, Kelly’s legacy in college football was built long before his stop in Columbus. During his four seasons at Oregon, he completely changed the sport offensively, posting a 46-7 record while winning three conference championships and reaching a BCS National Championship Game. His success later carried into stops with the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and UCLA Bruins.

Now, Kelly inherits a Northwestern offense that badly needed a spark. The Wildcats finished just 98th nationally in both total offense and scoring offense last season despite finishing 7-6 and winning the GameAbove Sports Bowl. Braun ultimately moved on from offensive coordinator Zach Lujan, opening the door for one of the biggest assistant hires of the offseason.

Another anonymous Big Ten coach also praised Northwestern’s roster-building philosophy despite questioning whether the Wildcats recruit at the same level as programs like Illinois or Minnesota: “I thought they had a couple of good young players,” the coach said. “I don’t think they evaluate like Minnesota or Illinois, but I wouldn’t say they’re poor at it.”

Whether Kelly’s tempo-heavy system can fully mesh with Northwestern’s current personnel remains one of the biggest storylines in the Big Ten entering 2026. If it’s able to, the Wildcats could be a surprise team this coming season.

Athlon Sports took an in-depth look at Northwestern’s 2026 season in their College Football Preview magazine. Fans can order the magazine by clicking HERE.