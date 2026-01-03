ACC issues public reprimand to Micah Shrewsberry after charging at official vs. Cal
The ACC issued a public reprimand to Notre Dame coach Micah Shrewsberry after he charged at an official following Friday’s game against Cal. Fighting Irish players and staff members had to hold him back as he argued a call in the final minute.
Cal’s Dai Dai Ames nailed a three-pointer with 5.5 seconds left and was fouled in the process, giving him a chance at a four-point play which he made, and it gave Cal a 72-71 lead. But before the free throw, officials reversed the call, not counting the basket.
Then, the officials reversed that reversal, meaning the basket stood. That’s when Shrewsberry started arguing the call, and he charged at the referees at the end of the game. The ACC announced the public reprimand Saturday and said the matter is closed, meaning he will not receive a fine or suspension.
“Shrewsberry aggressively confronted a member of the officiating crew following the game,” the ACC’s statement read. “The unsportsmanlike behavior that was displayed is unacceptable and tarnishes the on-court play between these institutions. The ACC considers this matter closed and will have no further comment.”
This story will be updated.